US Embassy in Israel warns staff, urges avoiding public transport

Jerusalem, Feb 22 (PTI) The US embassy in Israel has issued a “security alert” urging its employees and their family members to avoid using public transport across the country for two weeks.

“Following the February 20 explosions on public buses, and out of an abundance of caution, the US Embassy is temporarily prohibiting US government employees and their family members from using public buses and the light rail across Israel for 14 days," the US mission said in a statement.

“The US Embassy reminds the US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness since attacks often take place without any warning," it further said. “The security environment is complex and can change quickly," the alert notification stressed.

The US mission asked its citizens to take into account the alert when planning their activities in Israel.

“The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed," it stated.

On Thursday, three explosions occurred in parked empty buses across the central cities of Bat Yam and Holon, south of Tel Aviv.

There were no injuries in the attack.

At least one of the bombs bore a note, in Arabic and Hebrew, that said, “Revenge from the Tulkarem refugee camp," which is in the Palestinian Authority (PA) governed West Bank.

Five explosive devices, all with timers set to go off simultaneously, were found in what was intended to be a “strategic terrorist attack”, local media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night ordered the military to conduct a “massive” counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank following the explosions.

Netanyahu also instructed the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, and Israel Police to step up “preventive activities” against possible additional attacks across the country.

On Friday, the Israeli Premier visited the Tulkarem refugee camp to meet Israeli soldiers.

"We are entering the strongholds of terrorism, levelling entire streets and eliminating terrorists”, he told the soldiers.

“We are taking extremely important measures, against Hamas and other terrorist entities who are attempting to harm us. This desire has not yet ceased”, Netanyahu emphasised. PTI

