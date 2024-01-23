US: 7 shot dead in two homes in Illinois; gunman at large

A gunman has shot dead seven people in two different homes near Chicago in the US, media reports quoting police said on Tuesday (January 23).

The shooting reportedly took place at the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet, Illinois. Police said the shooter has been identified as Romeo Nance, 23, and is currently on the run.

Speaking to the media, Bill Evans, the chief of police in Joliet said that Nance lived in the same neighbourhood as the victims.

In a post on X, Joliet Police Department said Nance is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry and is regarded “armed and dangerous”.

The department also urged the public to share information about Nance and the vehicle with their local law enforcement agency if they spot him.

(More inputs awaited)