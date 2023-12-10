US: 3 people killed and 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting, say police
Atlanta (US), Dec 10 (AP) A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim wounded Saturday evening, police say.
The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE around 6:25 p.m., WANF-TV reported.
Police said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, WANF reported.
Additional details were not immediately available. AP
