US: 3 people killed and 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting, say police

Atlanta (US), Dec 10 (AP) A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim wounded Saturday evening, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE around 6:25 p.m., WANF-TV reported.

Police said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, WANF reported.

Additional details were not immediately available. AP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)