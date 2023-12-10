The Federal
Shooting, crime
x
Representational image: iStock

US: 3 people killed and 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting, say police

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Agencies
10 Dec 2023 4:02 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-10 04:02:21.0)

Atlanta (US), Dec 10 (AP) A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim wounded Saturday evening, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE around 6:25 p.m., WANF-TV reported.

Police said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, WANF reported.

Additional details were not immediately available. AP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X