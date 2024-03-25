The Federal
Members of the Al-Rabaya family break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan outside their destroyed home by the Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Monday, March 18. AP/PTI

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during holy month of Ramzan

25 March 2024 3:00 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-25 15:00:15.0)

United Nations, Mar 25 (AP) The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its first demand to halt fighting.

The United States abstained on the resolution, which also demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. But the measure does not link that demand to the cease-fire during Ramzan, which ends April 9. AP

