Ukrainian councillor drops grenades at council meet, 26 injured

In a disturbing incident, a Ukrainian village councillor detonated three hand grenades during a council meeting, wounding 26 people, six of them gravely, said national police on Friday (December 15).

This horrific incident which was captured on camera happened at the village council of Keretsy in western Ukraine.

The police posted a video on Telegram in which a man dressed in black entered a council meeting while a heated discussion was on.

The video shows that he pulls three hand grenades from his pockets, releases the safety pins and drops them on the floor, triggering explosions even as the people in the meeting start to scream.

The police statement said that the explosions wounded 26 people, six of whom are in a grave condition. The medics were trying to resuscitate the man who threw the grenades, added the police.

Ukraine's National Police said on its Facebook page, "Today, at 11.37 pm, a message was received on the "102" line that one of the deputies blew up grenades in the building of the Keretsky village council of Mukachiv District during the session."

Due to the ongoing war with Russia, news reports said that many Ukrainians seemed to have easy access to weapons.