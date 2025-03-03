British PM says Europe at 'crossroads in history' as leaders agree to steps to Ukraine peace

London, Mar 3 (AP) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer rallied his European counterparts Sunday to shore up their borders and throw their full weight behind Ukraine as he announced outlines of a plan to end Russia's war.

“Every nation must contribute to that in the best way that it can, bringing different capabilities and support to the table, but all taking responsibility to act, all stepping up their own share of the burden," he said.

Starmer's exhortation to 18 fellow leaders that they need to do the heavy lifting for their own security comes two days after US backing of Ukraine appeared in jeopardy when President Donald Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he wasn't grateful enough for America's support.

The meeting had been overshadowed by the extraordinary scolding that took place on live television at the White House. Starmer used the opportunity as part of his broader effort to bridge the gap between Europe and the US and also salvage what had seemed like the start of a peace process before Friday's spat.

Starmer said he had worked with France and Ukraine on a plan to end the war and that the group of leaders — mostly from Europe — had agreed on four things.

The steps toward peace would: keep aid flowing to Kyiv and maintain economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine's hand; make sure Ukraine is at the bargaining table and any peace deal must ensure its sovereignty and security; and continue to arm Ukraine to deter future invasion.

A coalition of the willing Finally, Starmer said they would develop a “coalition of the willing” to defend Ukraine and guarantee the peace.

“Not every nation will feel able to contribute but that can't mean that we sit back," he said. “Instead, those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency. The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others.” It is far from certain whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept any such plan, which Starmer said would require strong US backing. He did not specify what that meant, though he told the BBC before the summit that there were “intense discussions” to get a security guarantee from the US.

“If there is to be a deal, if there is to be a stopping of the fighting, then that agreement has to be defended, because the worst of all outcomes is that there is a temporary pause and then Putin comes again,” Starmer said.

Starmer said he will later bring a more formal plan to the US and work with Trump.

Before arriving in London, French president Emmanuel Macron suggested in an interview with a French newspaper that he and Starmer are proposing a “truce in the air, on the seas and energy infrastructures” that would last a month.

There would be no European troops in the coming weeks and troops would only be deployed on the ground at a later stage, he said.

The question, Macron said, is “how we use this time to try and get an accessible truce, with negotiations that will take several weeks and then, once peace is signed, a deployment.” Two diplomatic steps forward, one back Europe has been anxious since Trump initiated direct peace talks with Putin, who had been isolated by most Western leaders since invading Ukraine three years ago. The scramble to remain relevant and protect European interests as their once stalwart ally appeared to be cozying up to Putin was even more troubling when Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and falsely said Ukraine started the war.

Meetings last week had provided some hope — until Zelenskyy's trip to the White House on Friday.

Visits to the Oval Office by Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who had declared his visit a “turning point," were seen as steps in the right direction. The meetings were cordial and Trump even took a gentler tone toward Ukraine, though he would not commit to providing US security guarantees and maintained that Europe would need to provide peacekeeping troops.

Within 12 hours of Starmer's return from Washington, the talk of peace seemed to collapse as Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy for challenging Trump's assertions that Putin could be trusted.

During his Sunday press conference, Starmer rejected the suggestion that the US was no longer a reliable ally.

“There are no two countries as closely aligned as our two countries and our defence, our security and intelligence is intertwined in a way no two other countries are, so it's an important and reliable ally for us,” he said.

Starmer does not trust Putin Starmer told the BBC before the summit that he does not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin but does trust Trump.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said she was sorry for what happened with Zelenskyy in Washington. Meloni is both a strong Ukraine supporter and — as head of a far-right party — she is a natural ally of Trump. She was the only European leader to attend his inauguration.

She said told reporters following the meeting that Europe must remain focused on its common goals and that “dividing the West would be disastrous for everyone.” “We need to work to reinforce our unity, and I think that Italy can play a role, not just in its own interest, but in everyone's," she said. “I don't want to take any other scenario into consideration.” Starmer hosted the meeting at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace, following his charm offensive with Macron to persuade Trump to put Ukraine at the centre of negotiations and tilt his allegiances toward Europe.

Leaders from Germany, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania were at the summit. The Turkish foreign minister, the NATO secretary-general and the presidents of the European Commission and European Council were also in attendance.

Turning Ukraine into a 'steel porcupine' Starmer used sweeping terms to describe the challenge ahead, saying Europe was at a crossroads in its history and needed to step up to meet “once in a generation moment.” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen emerged from the meeting and said she would present a plan to “rearm Europe” to bolster the bloc's security after a long period of underinvestment.

As for the future of war-torn Ukraine, von der Leyen said it needs security guarantees.

“We have to put Ukraine in a position of strength so that it has the means to fortify itself and to protect itself,” von der Leyen said. “It's basically turning Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders.” Last week, Starmer pledged to boost military spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2027. Other European nations may follow suit.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Saturday that Europe faces a historic test and has to look after itself. He said European countries have to increase their arms spending to reach at least 3% of GDP.

“If we don't increase our effort fast enough and let the aggressor dictate its conditions, we won't end up well,” he said.

Starmer pledged to supply more arms to defend Ukraine, announcing that the UK will use 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in export financing to supply 5,000 air defence missiles. AP

