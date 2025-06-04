Op Spider’s Web: Former DJ, wife speculated as suspects in Ukraine drone attacks

A 37-year-old former Ukrainian DJ, Artem Timofeev, may have contributed to organizing Operation Spider’s Web, one of the deepest drone attacks pulled off by Ukraine since the war with Russia began, which reportedly destroyed several Russian warplanes in the early hours of June 2.

According to Russian media reports, investigators have connected a Chelyabinsk apartment and some of the transport containers used in the strike to a logistics company owned by Artem Timofeev, a former Ukrainian DJ, though no formal confirmation has been made.

According to reports, his 34-year-old wife, Kateryna Timofeeva, an erotic novelist, is also under scrutiny for the operation dubbed as Operation Spider’s Web.

Operation Spider’s Web

Five Russian military airbases were targeted by more than 100 drones, which destroyed dozens of aircraft, including strategic bombers in the Ukrainian attack. The operation has been hailed as Ukraine’s most well-planned cross-border strike to date, and it was allegedly initiated from inside Russia.

According to reports, the couple may no longer be in Russia, although authorities are still looking for them. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, stated that those involved in the operation had already been removed from Russia without providing a name.

The plot has been made more intriguing by the couple’s background, which includes a quiet life, creative careers, and suspected connections to clandestine logistics. In addition to harming Russian defences, this drone attack revealed Ukraine’s changing war strategy. Kyiv seems to have sent a strong warning to Moscow and its international allies.