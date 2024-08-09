UK violence | PM Starmer: Country on 'high alert'; have to keep our communities safe

Amid fears of far-right violent mobs causing mayhem again, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday (August 9) issued a “high alert” message to the people of his country.

Violent clashes had targeted immigrants and asylum-seekers in parts of the UK since last week after the death of three little girls in a knife attack in Southport, north-west England.

However, the country has since witnessed calm over the past two days but authorities have been asked to be on “high alert”.

More than 400 people have been arrested since the first clashes last Tuesday when false claims spread online that the suspect in the fatal stabbings in Southport was a refugee who had come to the UK in a small boat last year.

Talking about the situation in England, PM Starmer said, “I think it’s really important that we maintain high alert.”

“My message to the police and all of those that are charged with responding to disorder is maintain that high alert. I am absolutely convinced that having the police officers in place these last few days in the right places, the swift justice that's being dispensed in our courts have had a real impact. But we have to stay on high alert going into this weekend because we absolutely have to make sure communities are safe,” he added as he visited the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police.

On his X (formerly Twitter), Starmer shared the video of his visit and address to the police officers and captioned it, “My number one priority is to make sure our communities are safe. Thanks to our police forces, those who participate in violence online and offline will face the full force of the law.”

Anti-racism counter-protesters hit London streets

On Wednesday, a massive turnout of anti-racism counter-protesters swarmed the streets of London and other UK cities in an effort to outnumber the far-right violent mobs, described by Scotland Yard as a “show of unity from communities”.

Thousands of specialist police officers patrolled the streets and counter-protesters waving placards reading "Smash Facism & Racism" and "Stop the far right" turned out in hoards for peace marches. The UK government, however, cautioned that there is intelligence that more far-right action could take place in the next few days even as there was relief that violent disorder was averted overnight.

“Last night more than 1,000 officers were deployed across the capital ready to respond to any scenes of disorder. Their efforts and the strength of unity demonstrated by London's communities resulted in a largely peaceful evening,” said Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley, who revealed that dawn raids were carried out early on Thursday morning to arrest suspected violent offenders from the past few days.

Indian High Commission issues safety advisory

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the High Commission of India in London issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals to “stay vigilant and exercise due caution”.

The advisory posted on the social media channels of the Indian mission also provides emergency contact information for anyone in need of urgent assistance. It comes a week after the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, north-west England, and incorrect social media claims over the UK-born suspect’s asylum-seeker status.

“Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation,” reads the message entitled ‘Advisory for Indian Citizens Visiting the UK.’ “Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway,” it added.

The contact provided for India House at Aldwych, London, in case of an emergency is +44-2078369147 and inf.london@mea.gov.in.