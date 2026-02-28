London’s iconic Indian hotel set to unveil refreshed look

London, Feb 28 (PTI) A historic property in the heart of London’s royal district near Buckingham Palace is gearing up for a new Indian hospitality chapter, complete with the city’s popular Michelin-star coastal cuisine restaurant Quilon.

The Taj Hotel has entered the final phase of a significant renovation project at the iconic site steeped in history, dating as far back as 16th-17th century Elizabethan England of –symbolised by a William Shakespeare inspired frieze in its central courtyard.

The hotel of choice for Indian and international dignitaries, including prime ministers, sports stars and Bollywood celebrities, is all set to unveil its refreshed new look in time for the London Marathon at the end of April.

“We are excited about this new chapter, which will really elevate what we know of this iconic St. James' Court Taj Hotel in the royal district of London," said Corinna Luebbe, who recently took charge as manager in London.

“The vision is to make sure that guests who are used to our hotels in India find that same grandeur in some way as soon as they step into our new lobby – classic modern luxury is how I would characterise our upgraded London offer.

"We will, of course, continue preserving the Tata values and the 'Tajness' feel, while offering a modern experience to our legacy and new customers alike,” she said.

Confident that the refreshed look will heighten its appeal as a London landmark, the hotel has bolstered its offers by acquiring a wedding licence and outdoor catering with a vision to take its award-winning Indian cuisine outside London under the stewardship of Sriram Aylur – the Taj Group's UK-based Michelin star chef.

“Indian cuisine has been a staple in London for many years. But as it really gains momentum and popularity around the world, this is a natural next step to take our unique offer across to Europe and beyond,” said Luebbe.

“Our hidden gem, of course, is the Courtyard with its cherub-adorned Victorian fountain centrepiece and an array of historic and modern landmarks just steps away,” she added.

The sprawling Taj property includes a unique set of townhouses, known as Buckingham Gate Suites and recognised as an architectural marvel, having played host to heads of state from India and beyond over the years. PTI

