Keir Starmer breaks silence on UK anti-immigration rally: 'Will never surrender'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday (September 14) spoke firmly as protests escalated on the streets of London against the Labour government’s immigration policy.

He said Britain would “never surrender” to far-right demonstrators who, according to him, were using the national flag as a cover for violence. He also condemned attacks on the law enforcement officers.

Starmer, who became the first Labour premier of Britain in 14 years, posted on X on Sunday, saying while people have a right to hold peaceful protests, which is core to the country’s values, it would not “stand for assaults” on law-keepers on duty or for people who feel intimidated on the streets because of their background or skin colour.

Also read: India-UK FTA: Generalities masquerade as historic treaty

“Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division,” he posted.

People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values.



But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.



Britain is a nation… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 14, 2025

On Saturday (September 13), a march held in the capital under the leadership of far-right activist Tommy Robinson saw the attendance of more than 1,10,000 people turned aggressive after some of his supporters clashed with police officers who tried to enforce law and order by separating the protesters from counterprotesters.

Also read: 'To fully capitalise on FTA with UK, India must outperform Chinese exports'

The premier broke his silence on the march and the disturbance after his MPs and anti-fascist voices put pressure on him to react against Robinson's rhetoric.

Police officers kicked, punched

Several officers in uniform were injured as they were kicked and punched, and hit by bottles that came flying in as the “Unite the Kingdom” movement turned fierce, Metropolitan Police sources said. More personnel sporting safety equipment were deployed to support the police officers, numbering more than 1,000.

Also read: Modi, Starmer meet in London; India, UK sign free trade agreement

The rally was organised as the UK witnessed an intense debate over immigration, particularly over migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. Supporters of the rally carried signs reading, “Stop the boats,” “Send them home,” and “Enough is enough, save our children.”

Anti-immigration rally in Australia

Anti-immigration rallies were held recently in several cities in Australia, where Indian migrants were among those targeted. Earlier this week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lashed out at a right-wing Opposition leader of his country for alleging an unsustainable number of Indians were migrating Down Under. He asked her to apologise for her comments.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that a right-wing opposition lawmaker should apologise for comments suggesting an unsustainable number of Indians were migrating to the country.