TTP getting latest weapons from neighbouring country: Pakistan Army chief

Islamabad, Dec 28 (PTI) Pakistan's military top brass on Thursday said that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban terrorist group was getting the “liberty of action” and “latest weapons” from a neighbouring country.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir presided over the two-day 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ, Rawalpindi.

The commanders also noted that requisite and necessary support will also be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for forthcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8.

According to a statement by the military, the forum was briefed on the "prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threats." “The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in the neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern impacting security of Pakistan,” the statement read, in an apparent reference to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The meeting resolved that “all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with the full might of the state”.

The meeting took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against smuggling, money laundering, power theft and hoarding of essential items amongst other illegal economic activities.

Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to relevant government institutions to curb such crimes, read the statement.

The meeting reiterated the Pakistan Army's resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.

The forum reiterated its support for ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth and encourage foreign investment under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a joint civil-military forum set up this year to attract investment.

The meeting reiterated that Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral and diplomatic support for the resolution of the Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

The forum also expressed full solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza while reiterating the Government's stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. PTI

