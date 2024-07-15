Trump’s shooting: What we know so far and the unanswered questions

Several things about the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot dead by Secret Service agents after his alleged crime, remained a mystery, including his motive. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism. Here is a round-up of what we know so far from the ongoing probe:

A day after the alleged assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, who is running for the top job once again as a Republican candidate, investigators struggled to answer more questions than the ones they have answered.

Police snipers return fire after the shots were fired at Donald Trump | AP/PTI

What we know about Crooks

People take cover during the shooting at Trump's rally | AP/PTI

Mysteries about Crooks

The youth’s motive remains unclear and he is believed to have acted alone. Investigators are reportedly going through his cell phone to determine a motive.

Crooks was not on the FBI’s radar and investigators have found no immediate threatening posts or any ideological motive from his social media accounts.

Though it was initially reported that Crooks was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, his political leanings were not as clear after it emerged from federal campaign finance reports that he donated $15 to a progressive political action committee on January 20, 2021 — the day President Joe Biden was sworn in.

Crooks was less than 150 meters away from Trump, a distance from which a decent marksman could reasonably hit a human-sized target. US Army recruits must hit a human-sized target from that distance to qualify with the M-16 rifle. But Crooks is said to have been a terrible shot.

His former school mates have told the media that Crooks tried out for the school’s rifle team but was turned away and asked never to return.

A former fellow student at Bethel Park High School told The Washington Post that Crooks missed his target by close to 20 feet. His performance was considered “dangerous,” a former classmate told the media. Therefore, it is surprising how he managed to hit Trump in the ear from a distance of 400-odd feet though he was reportedly a member of a local shooting club named Clairton Sportsmen’s Club.

What FBI is doing

The FBI reportedly said in a statement: “We are working to determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting, collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads. We have also obtained the shooter’s telephone for examination.”

Crooks’ gun and cell phone have been sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, to be analysed. His family is reportedly cooperating with the investigation and the FBI has received more than 2,000 tips on the shooting.

The shooting resulted in the death of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, who took a bullet while trying to protect his family.

The two wounded bystanders are reportedly stable.