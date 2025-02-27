Trump and Yeltsin: Striking parallels in political dismantling

The unexpected parallels between former Russian President Boris Yeltsin and former U.S. President Donald Trump have raised eyebrows. Though separated by decades, both leaders shook their respective countries with radical political strategies. While Yeltsin dismantled the Soviet bureaucracy, Trump has targeted key American institutions, fuelling concerns about the future of democracy.

Dismantling institutions

Yeltsin, who led Russia in the 1990s, oversaw the privatisation of state industries, benefiting a select group of oligarchs. Trump, in a similar vein, has empowered billionaires like Elon Musk, giving them unprecedented influence over government affairs. Fake news thrived under both administrations, shaping public narratives while the media remained largely subdued.

"Trump is no different, except that he and his cronies, including in the media, are even more brazen in the fake and distorted narratives they regularly dish out."

Shifting global alliances

Yeltsin maintained strong ties with the U.S., seeking support from President Bill Clinton to secure his re-election. Similarly, Trump’s affinity with Russia has influenced key global events, including his stance on NATO and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

"Trump has categorically ruled out the possibility of Ukraine being admitted into NATO, the one issue on which Russia invaded Ukraine."

Rise of oligarchy

Under Yeltsin, a handful of wealthy businessmen gained control over the Russian economy. Trump's America follows a similar path, with corporate interests and billionaire allies wielding significant influence.

"In Yeltsin’s Russia, power was concentrated in the hands of seven bankers who benefited vastly through privatization. In Trump’s second term, the most high-profile businessman is Elon Musk, with enormous powers at the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency."

Future of democracy

While Yeltsin’s Russia led to the rise of Vladimir Putin’s totalitarian rule, concerns loom over Trump’s long-term impact on American democracy. His continued attacks on federal institutions, dismissal of government officials, and close ties with authoritarian regimes raise alarms about the U.S.’s political future.

"Anything even remotely resembling this for the U.S. is a scary prospect given its influence over the rest of the world."

As history watches closely, the question remains: Is Trump reshaping the U.S. in Yeltsin’s image? With institutions at stake, the coming years will determine whether democracy prevails or follows a path of increasing authoritarian control.

