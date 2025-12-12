Trump warns Russia-Ukraine war could trigger World War III

US President Donald Trump has warned that the Russia-Ukraine war poses the risk of escalating into a third world war. Trump further stated that in the last month, only the war had claimed 25,000 lives, including those of soldiers.

’25,000 died last month’

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday (December 12), President Trump expressed his frustration with the grinding war, adding that he would love to see it end.

"I'd like to see the killing stop. 25,000 people died last month, mostly soldiers, but some people also where bombs were dropped but for the most part, 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it stop. And we're working very hard," said Trump.

"Things like this end up in third world wars. And I said that the other day. I said, everybody keeps playing games like this. We will end up in a third world war, and we don't want to see that happen," he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Trump frustrated with Russia, Ukraine’

Earlier on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Trump was "extremely frustrated" with both Russia and Ukraine over the sluggish progress of the peace talks, mediated by the US.

She also said that Trump was tired of meetings over the war and did not want to attend meetings that yield no fruit, adding that the President wanted results and not just words. Leavitt said Trump does not want to engage in "meetings just for the sake of meeting".

"The president is extremely frustrated with both sides of this war. He's sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting. He doesn't want any more talk. He wants action. He wants this war to come to an end," Leavitt said.

Elaborating further, Leavitt stated that the Trump administration remains actively engaged in the Russia-Ukraine peace process with President Trump holding talks with European leaders on Wednesday and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his team continuing direct discussions with both sides "literally as we speak".

What Zelenskyy said

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the US was urging Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the Donetsk region to create a "free economic zone" in Kyiv-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, which Moscow seeks to dominate, reported Al Jazeera.

The Ukrainian President further stated that Kyiv has submitted a 20-point set of counter-proposals to the United States as part of its continuing talks on security guarantees with senior US officials. He stressed that any decision involving territorial concessions would require approval through a national referendum.

Ukraine’s 20-point peace framework

According to Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy is also under rising pressure from Washington to move toward a peace agreement with Russia, with reports indicating that President Trump wants a deal in place by Christmas. Kyiv’s broader peace package consists of the 20-point framework along with separate documents outlining security assurances and plans for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The revised proposals, which modify an earlier US draft reportedly viewed in Kyiv as leaning toward Moscow, have not been released publicly. Al Jazeera reported that major points of contention continue to include control over the Donetsk region and the administration of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.