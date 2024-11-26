Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China

Washington, Nov 26 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, and 10 per cent on Chinese goods to check the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform on Monday, he said he would sign executive orders imposing tariffs on the three countries as one of his first actions after assuming office on January 20.

"As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now, a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border,” Trump said.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem," he said.

"We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price," Trump said.

Further, the president-elect accused China of failing to stop the flow of drugs into the US.

"I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – But to no avail," Trump said.

"Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before," he alleged.

"Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America," he added.

Trump said the executive order to this effect would be signed on the first day of his presidency on January 20, 2025. PTI

