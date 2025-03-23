Trump admin ends legal aid for immigrant children without guardian

The Acacia Centre for Justice received a notice from the Trump administration on Friday (March 21), terminating nearly all legal aid provided to immigrant children who travelled into the US without a parent or guardian.

The US government has officially terminated the services offered by the organisation, which provides assistance to nearly 26,000 migrant children in the US by legally representing them, according to an Associated Press (AP) report. The US government pulled funding, and stopped paying the lawyers representing these children.

According to reports, the reasoning given by the government for taking this decision was for ‘the government’s convenience’.

Contract termination

The Acacia Centre for Justice had a five-year contract that was due for a renewal on March 29. They said they anticipated this move by the government as it had earlier halted the work done by them and their subcontractors, but later reversed the decision.

Although its services have been officially terminated pertaining to legal representation for minors, ‘know your rights’ clinics that offer legal orientations for vulnerable children housed in federal government shelters will still be allowed to function.

According to reports, individuals undergoing or fighting deportation cannot avail the same right to legal representation, unlike in a criminal case where they are allowed a private attorney. However, unaccompanied immigrant children are at a higher risk and require this crucial legal support.

Children left vulnerable

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2008 set up special protections for unaccompanied minors who enter the US without a parent or legal guardian. The Deputy Press Secretary of the department of health and human services told AP that they still meet the legal requirement of said Act, and also have a legal settlement guiding how children in the custody of immigration services are to be treated.

The Executive Director of Amica, Michael Lukens, one of the providers contracting with Acacia in Washington, DC said that they anticipated this move by the government. He told the media that their organisations will continue to help the children under their care ‘for as long as possible’ and will attempt to fight the termination.

He said, “We’re trying to pull every lever but we have to be prepared for the worst, which is children going to court without attorneys all over the country. This is a complete collapse of the system.”