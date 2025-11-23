Trump says tariff threats helped prevent five global conflicts

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (November 23) doubled down on his claim of using tariff threats to stop wars, stating that he had stopped five out of eight wars directly with the threat of tariffs. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed that the tariffs are having a positive impact on the US economy, with “TRILLIONS of Dollars” coming, inflation becoming almost nil, and the stock market hitting an all-time high.

“We are taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs. I have stopped 5 of the eight WARS directly because of the threat of Tariffs if they don’t stop fighting or, better yet, if they start,” stated Trump.

Dig at Biden over inflation

The US President also took a swipe at his predecessor, Joe Biden, regarding the rise in inflation during his tenure.

“There is almost no Inflation, and the worst in USA History under Sleepy Joe Biden. The Stock Market just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH for the 48th time in 9 months. To Leonard Leo, Koch, and all of the Countries and Slimeballs that have ripped off the United States of America for years through the use of their own Tariffs, we don’t have a Court System that’s going to let you destroy our Country any longer,” he added.

Trump stated that the US is currently “the richest, strongest, and most respected” it has ever been, adding that the tariffs were the reason behind this achievement.

Claim of stopping India-Pakistan conflict

The Republican leader on Friday once again claimed to have solved the conflict between India and Pakistan, repeating his assertion during a meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office.

Mamdani flew to Washington, DC, for his first meeting with Trump in the White House on Friday. Trump said he “enjoyed” the meeting, which he described as “great.” During remarks in the Oval Office, with Mamdani standing next to him, Trump repeated his claim that he solved the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

"I did eight peace deals with countries, including India and Pakistan,” he said.

350 per cent tariffs threat to India and Pakistan

On Wednesday, Trump had said he threatened to put 350 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan if they did not end their conflict, repeating his claim that he solved the fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to say “we're not going to go to war.”

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

