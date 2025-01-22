Donald Trump announces $500-billion AI project

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a groundbreaking $500 billion initiative called Stargate to bolster Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the United States. The project, in collaboration with Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI, aims to construct massive data centers, generate over 100,000 jobs, and rapidly advance America's AI capabilities.

Data centres

The project begins with the construction of 10 data centers in Texas, each spanning half a million square feet. These facilities will serve as the backbone for AI infrastructure, housing cutting-edge servers to deliver computing power. Trump emphasised his real estate expertise, describing the data centers as “large and visually impressive” structures that will also create significant employment opportunities.

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, remarked, “Achieving this without Trump’s involvement would be impossible,” highlighting the president’s pivotal role in spearheading the initiative.

Expansion across the US

The initiative plans to expand beyond the initial 10 data centers to 20 and beyond, with additional locations under review across the country.

“This monumental effort is a strong statement of faith in America’s potential under new leadership,” Trump said.

The project also aims to integrate energy generation directly at AI plant locations to ensure seamless power supply. “We’ll make it possible for them to get that production done very easily at their own plants,” Trump explained.

Collaboration of tech giants

The collaboration includes Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI, with Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son emphasizing their commitment to AI's transformative potential. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called it “the most important project of the era.”

SoftBank has already committed $100 billion, with plans to scale to $500 billion over four years. “This marks the beginning of a golden age,” said Masayoshi Son, highlighting the strategic importance of AI investment.

Boost to US economy

Trump claimed that by the end of his first full business day in the White House, he had secured nearly $3 trillion in new investments for the US. “This figure will likely reach $6 trillion or $7 trillion by the end of the week,” he added, projecting economic growth fueled by such initiatives.

Future of AI in US

Stargate represents a major leap in AI development, showcasing the US as a leader in the field. The project combines state-of-the-art infrastructure, significant economic impact, and global collaboration, promising a transformative impact on technology and society.

