Trump slams India-Russia ties; says 'they can take their dead economies down together'

A day after slapping 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, US President Donald Trump has made yet another explosive remark.

Targetting both India and Russia, he declared that he doesn't care about New Delhi's ties with Moscow, adding that the two countries "can take their dead economies down together."

'Dead economies'

"They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," Trump said in a fresh social media post, hours after announcing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," he said. "We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world," he added.

"Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way," he said in a post on Truth Social.

25 pc tariff

The US President’s comments come just a day after he imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, along with a penalty over New Delhi’s trade partnerships with Russia.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any Country," Trump said, adding that the US has a "massive" trade deficit with India.

Criticising New Delhi’s defence ties with Moscow, the US President remarked that India has "always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia".

"They are Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine," Trump said.

India studying 'implications'

Following Trump's announcement on tariffs, the government said it has "taken note" of the US President's statement on bilateral trade and is "studying its implications".

"India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced, and mutually-beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective. The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

"The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK," the statement said.

Trump slams Medvedev

The US President also targetted former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for warning that America's "ultimatum game" with Russia could lead to war.

"Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory," the US President said.

Trump's salvo at Medvedev follows a post on X in which he flagged Trump's "ultimatum game" with Russia.

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump's) own country," Medvedev said.

Medvedev's remark came after Trump expressed disappointment over Russian President Vladimir Putin's "failure" to end the Russia-Ukraine war.