Trump says tariffs made US ‘richest nation’, vows $2,000 dividend for citizens

US President Donald Trump once again staunchly defended his tariff policy, asserting that his aggressive trade levies had made the United States the “richest” and “most respected” nation in the world.



Calling his critics “fools,” Trump claimed that every American, except the wealthy, would soon receive at least $2,000 (approximately ₹1.77 lakh) from the tariff revenues collected during his administration.

Tariffs, debts and dividends

His remarks come days after the US Supreme Court raised questions about the legality of his sweeping tariffs, in a case that could have major implications for global trade and test the extent of presidential authority.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k's are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," he added.

Trump also credited his tariff policy for boosting domestic investment, claiming that “businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS.”

Defends tariff powers

Defending his controversial approach, which has drawn international criticism for disrupting global trade balances, Trump questioned the scope of presidential powers in imposing tariffs.

“So, let's get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY,” he wrote.



“That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can't Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON??" Trump added.

His comments followed a tense Supreme Court hearing last week, where both conservative and liberal justices questioned the legality of Trump’s tariff measures. The court is examining whether the former president overstepped his constitutional authority and infringed upon the powers of Congress by invoking a 1977 emergency law to impose the duties.