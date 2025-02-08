‘Joe, you’re fired’: Trump cites poor memory to revoke Biden’s security nod

US President Donald Trump has revoked his predecessor Joe Biden's security clearance, halting his access to classified intelligence briefings.

Trump announced this decision on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, "There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information."

Tit for tat?

Trump's action mirrors a precedent set in 2021, when Biden, shortly after assuming office, terminated Trump's access to intelligence briefings. At that time, Biden had expressed concerns over Trump's "erratic behaviour" and the potential risk of him sharing sensitive information.

Justifies decision

Trump justified his decision by referencing a 2024 report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, which described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory". Trump argued that this assessment indicates Biden cannot be trusted with sensitive information.

“Joe, you’re fired,” Trump wrote.

Retribution

This move is part of a broader pattern of retribution by Trump against political adversaries. Since resuming office, he has revoked security clearances and protective details for several former officials, including John Bolton, Anthony Fauci, and Mike Pompeo. These actions have intensified political tensions in Washington.

Biden has not yet publicly responded to the revocation of his security clearance.