‘Trump recovering from gunshot, miracle he wasn’t killed’, says former physician

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is recovering well from the gunshot wound sustained during the assassination bid on him in Pennsylvania on July 13, a former physician, who has been treating the former president has said.

Trump, 78, survived an attempt on his life on July 13 when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear. The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition.

The 20-year-old suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

What physician said in memorandum?

In a memorandum to fellow Americans on Saturday (July 20), Dr Ronny L Jackson said that as the former appointed physician to Trump, he was very concerned, as was the entire world, about his well-being after the assassination attempt on him.

"As such, I met him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late that evening to personally check on him and offer my assistance in any way possible. I have been with President Trump since that time and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin,” the doctor said.

The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear, producing a 2-cm-wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear, Dr Jackson said, adding that initially, there was significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear.

‘Wound beginning to heal’

"The swelling has since resolved and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required,” he said.

Trump was initially treated by the medical staff at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, "who did an excellent job of evaluating him and treating his wound", Dr Jackson said.

"I want to thank them for their outstanding care. They provided a thorough evaluation for additional injuries that included a CT of his head. He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him," he wrote in the memorandum.

‘Miracle he wasn’t killed’

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound... I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed,” Dr Jackson said.

He added that he would remain by Trump's side throughout the weekend to provide any medical assistance needed.

On Saturday, Trump held a rally at Grand Rapids in Michigan along with his running mate and Ohio Senator J D Vance, the first by the Republican presidential nominee since the assassination attempt on him.

(With inputs from agencies)