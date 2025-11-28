Trump pauses all third-world migration, citing the DC trooper shooting

US President Donald Trump on Friday (November 28) announced that his administration will permanently pause migration from all third-world countries, days after an Afghan national opened fire at two National Guard troopers.

The Republican leader further stated that the move is aimed at allowing the US system to recover fully and to terminate millions of illegal admissions approved during the Biden era.

‘Denaturalise migrants disrupting peace’

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, further stated that anyone who is not an asset to the US will be removed from the country and subsidies to noncitizens will be withdrawn. He also said that migrants undermining domestic tranquillity will be denaturalised and any foreign national posing a security risk will be deported.

Also Read: Trump suspends Afghan immigration after National Guard shooting

“Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization,” stated Trump.

‘Aim of reducing illegal populations’

The US President further stated that these goals will be pursued with the aim of significantly reducing illegal populations, adding that only “reverse migration” can resolve the issue.

Also Read: US shooting: Two National Guard members shot in attack near White House

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!,” added Trump.

The backdrop

The US President’s comments come days after Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old from Afghanistan who moved to the US following its withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, opened fire at National Guard troopers, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, a few blocks away from the White House. Trump had said that Beckstrom had died and Wolfe is in critical condition.