Trump orders release of UFO files; accuses Obama of leaking classified information

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has ordered federal agencies to start “identifying and releasing” government files related to UFOs and aliens, a long-pending demand by a section of US nationals. He also accused one of his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama, of revealing “classified information” in his recent viral remarks during a podcast on extraterrestrial life.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stated on Thursday (February 19) that he would be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant departments to release government files related to extraterrestrial life.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "GOD BLESS AMERICA!" stated Trump.

‘Obama leaked classified information’

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump, when asked about Obama’s remarks, accused the former President of leaking classified information, adding that he made a big mistake. However, the Republican leader did not specify which part of Obama’s remarks was classified information.

"He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. I don’t know if they’re real or not. I can tell you, he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that – he made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information,” said Trump as quoted by Fox News Digital.

‘Aliens are real but not in Area 51’: Obama

Earlier, Obama had said extraterrestrial life likely exists somewhere in the universe and is “real,” though he has never encountered it. At the same time, he pushed back on the persistent claim that the US government is hiding alien bodies or spacecraft at secret sites such as Area 51, the restricted Air Force base in Nevada long linked to UFO lore.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” Obama said in a conversation with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen when asked directly about aliens. He dismissed speculation that wreckage or beings are stored underground at the base.

“They’re not being kept in Area 51, there’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States,” he said, as quoted by India Today.

Obama’s clarification

In a later clarification on Instagram, Obama noted the vastness of the universe makes the odds of life elsewhere strong, but said the immense distances between star systems make the possibility of aliens visiting Earth unlikely.

He added that during his presidency, he saw no evidence of contact. In 2021, he acknowledged authentic US footage of aerial objects that remain unexplained, recorded by Navy pilots and later designated as UAPs by the Pentagon.