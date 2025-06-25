Trump wants a Peace Nobel; what does it really take to win Nobel Prize?

Late last week, Pakistan recommended US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during last month’s India-Pakistan conflict.

This is not Trump’s first nomination. He was previously nominated in 2020 for the Abraham Accords, which normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations, and in 2018, for his efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea.

Also read | Won't get Nobel Prize for 'stopping' Indo-Pak war, rues Trump

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee each year to a person, group or organisation that has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” The nominations are to be filed by January 31. The Committee decides the winner by October.

Trump has often expressed his desire to win the Peace Prize. In the past, he publicly criticised the Nobel Committee for awarding his predecessor Barack Obama. He claimed he has achieved more than many of the previous laureates.

Former presidents to receive Nobel

Four US presidents have so far received the Nobel Peace Prize:

1. Theodore Roosevelt (1906) – for mediating peace in the Russo-Japanese War

2. Woodrow Wilson (1919) – for efforts in the formation of the League of Nations

3. Jimmy Carter (2002) – for humanitarian and diplomatic work (awarded post-presidency)

4. Barack Obama (2009) – for efforts to strengthen diplomacy and international cooperation

Can Trump win the prize?

Since India has firmly declined Trump’s role in the ceasefire, his chances of winning remain slim. His role in the Iran-Israel ceasefire, if verified, could improve his prospects.

Watch | What is Nihon Hidankyo and why did it win 2024 Nobel Peace Prize?

This follows a tradition of US-backed Middle East peace efforts like the Camp David Accords 1978 and the Oslo Accords 1993, both of which led to Nobel Prizes. However, these awards were given to the respective leaders of the countries and not the mediator.

Even if his efforts in the Middle East were to be recognised, his critics have raised questions regarding his support to Israel’s actions in Gaza, which many countries have termed as genocide. Domestically, his use of troops to handle protests in Los Angeles and hardline immigration policies have also raised concerns.