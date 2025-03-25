Trump’s new social media policy spells trouble for Indian green card holders

The Trump administration's new social media policy may spell big trouble for Indian green card holders, it seems.

For the US government is contemplating making it mandatory for green card holders living in America to surrender their social media accounts to the authorities. This is part of a new proposal by President Donald Trump's administration intent on cracking down on illegal immigrants and stepping up surveillance on immigrants living legally in the US as well.

Visa applicants living abroad are already required to share their social media handles with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) but now, under the new proposal, the policy will expand to those already living legally in America and are applying for permanent residency or seeking asylum.

USCIS justified their move stating that the proposal was essential to ‘enhance identity verification, vetting, and national security screening’.

Public feedback

Trump’s executive order, ‘Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats’ was used as the legal basis for this proposal.

So far, public feedback on the proposal, which will be accepted until May 5, has been negative overall.

According to reports, out of 143 comments submitted, 29 comments addressed concerns regarding the violation of free speech.

How will this proposal affect Indians

This proposal may affect Indian green card holders in the US and restrict them from sharing opinions on Indian and global politics online, fearing retribution from the US government and potential deportation or the removal of their green card status.

The increased scrutiny from the government can discourage these people from speaking out on political matters online due to the risk of negative consequences.

This will especially affect those who are active contributors to Indian and US politics, such as news pertaining to the Modi government, US-India relationship, global affairs, and more - even if they live legally in the US.

This move comes amid the Trump administration’s aggressive drive against illegal immigrants, and increased scrutiny of green card and visa holders.

Since coming to power for the second time, on January 20, his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to join together to fight "an invasion" of illegal immigrants. He blamed the nation's estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the US as the main factor behind crime, gang violence and drug trafficking.

Further, he accused immigrants of draining US government resources and depriving American citizens of jobs.