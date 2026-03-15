Live! Trump warns of more action on Kharg Island as Iran’s attacks continue in Gulf
President Trump says additional attacks are possible as Iran continues missile and drone strikes across the Gulf, with Bahrain reporting multiple interceptions
Here is the top, trending news of Sunday, March 15, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
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Live Updates
- 15 March 2026 6:45 AM IST
US signals possible further strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing Gulf tensions
US President Donald Trump indicated on Saturday that the United States could conduct additional strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, following Friday’s attack. In an interview with NBC News, he said that while Iran seems willing to negotiate to end the conflict, “the terms aren’t good enough yet.” Trump also claimed that the US strikes had significantly damaged Kharg Island.
Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, early Sunday amid continued Iranian attacks across the Gulf. Bahrain stated that it had intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the beginning of the attacks, which resulted in two deaths in the country and 24 casualties in neighboring Gulf states.