    • The Federal
    LIVE Live! Trump warns of more action on Kharg Island as Iran’s attacks continue in Gulf
    x
    Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | AP/PTI

    Live! Trump warns of more action on Kharg Island as Iran’s attacks continue in Gulf

    President Trump says additional attacks are possible as Iran continues missile and drone strikes across the Gulf, with Bahrain reporting multiple interceptions

    The Federal
    15 March 2026 6:43 AM IST  (Updated:2026-03-15 01:15:31)

    Here is the top, trending news of Sunday, March 15, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.

    Scroll below for updates.

    Live Updates

    2026-03-15 01:13:46
    • 15 March 2026 6:45 AM IST

      US signals possible further strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing Gulf tensions

      US President Donald Trump indicated on Saturday that the United States could conduct additional strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, following Friday’s attack. In an interview with NBC News, he said that while Iran seems willing to negotiate to end the conflict, “the terms aren’t good enough yet.” Trump also claimed that the US strikes had significantly damaged Kharg Island. 

      Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, early Sunday amid continued Iranian attacks across the Gulf. Bahrain stated that it had intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the beginning of the attacks, which resulted in two deaths in the country and 24 casualties in neighboring Gulf states.

    Iran-Israel conflictindia newsWorld news
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X