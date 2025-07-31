Dmitry Medvedev and Trump exchange threats on social media

US President Donald Trump and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev exchanged threats, including that of a nuclear escalation, on social media on Thursday (July 31), with Trump warning the Russian leader not to enter “dangerous territory” following the latter’s “ultimatum game” jibe at him.

‘Watch his words’

Trump in a post on Truth Social dubbed Medvedev as a “failed former President” and warned him to watch his words. He also said that Russia and US rarely do any business together, adding that it should be kept that way.

“Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” stated Trump in a post on Truth Social.

‘Ultimatum game’

The US President’s angry reaction came in the wake of a social media post by Medvedev wherein he said that Trump, who was playing the “ultimatum game” with Russia, should remember that Russia was neither Israel nor Iran.

He cautioned Trump saying that each ultimatum would be considered as a threat and a “step towards war” not between Russia and Ukraine but with the US.

“Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!,” stated Medvedev in an X post.”

‘Dead hand’ threat

The social media altercation between the two escalated further when Medvedev responded to Trump’s threat by reminding him of Russia’s Soviet-era nuclear strike capability known as the ‘Dead Hand’, a secretive semi-automated Russian command system designed to launch Russia’s nuclear missiles in case its leadership had been eliminated in a pre-emptive strike.

"If some words from the former president of Russia trigger such a nervous reaction from the high-and-mighty president of the United States, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path," added Medvedev in a post on Telegram as quoted by Reuters.