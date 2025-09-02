Trump says Israel is winning the Gaza war but losing the PR Battle

US President Donald Trump has said that Israel might be winning the war in Gaza, but they are not winning in the public relations arena, adding that the loss of face was hurting the country. The US President also said Israel’s lobby in the US Congress has weakened considerably, adding that, unlike 15 years ago, it no longer has a “strong lobby.”

“But it is hurting Israel. There’s no question about it. They may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations, you know, and it is hurting them. There’s no question about it,” Trump told the Daily Caller.

“But Israel was the strongest lobby 15 years ago that there has ever been, and now it’s, it’s been hurt, especially in Congress,” he added.

‘The strongest lobby in Congress’

Elaborating further, the US President said that earlier, Israel had the “strongest lobby” in Congress, so much so that if anyone wanted to become a politician, they could not say anything negative about Israel.

“But if you go back 15 years, probably that’s when it started, right. Israel, you would understand this very much. Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress, and now they don’t, you know, I’m a little surprised to see that,” said Trump as quoted by the Daily Caller.

‘Got support from Israel’

He also said that people tend to forget how brutal the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel was, adding that it was “truly horrible”

Describing Israel as “amazing”, Trump said that he has “good support” from the country, adding that nobody has done more for Israel than he has. Trump referred to the US airstrikes on Iran’s major nuclear facilities during which US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers struck the fortified premises.

“So, Israel is amazing, because, you know, I have good support from Israel. I have. Look, nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out,” said Trump.

“We, that plane, wiped them out like nobody ever saw before. You know, we got back and CNN was trying to say ‘well, maybe it wasn’t complete,’ and it turned out totally complete, beyond complete,” he added.