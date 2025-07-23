Trump: 'War between India, Pakistan was probably going to end up nuclear'

US President Donald Trump yet again has claimed that he stopped the recent "war" between India and Pakistan and that five planes were shot down in the conflict.

On Tuesday (July 22), he also claimed that the conflict between India and Pakistan "was probably going to end up in a nuclear war".

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched air strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor.

'They shot down 5 planes'

"We stopped wars between India and Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda," he said at a reception in the White House with the Congress members.

"They shot down five planes and it was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. I called them and said, 'Listen, no more trade. If you do this, you're not going to be good…They're both powerful nuclear nations and that would have happened, and who knows where that would have ended up. And I stopped it'," he added.

Trump also claimed the US took out Iran's entire nuclear capability and also stopped the conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.

"And a couple of others that we didn't stop a war, but we stopped what probably could have ended up in a war. We do that on the House as compliments of America. Okay, do you think (former US President Joe) Biden would do that? I don't think so. Do you think he ever heard of any of those countries? I don't think so,” Trump said.

'Getting worse and worse'

Trump, who has repeatedly said that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade, last Friday said for the first time that “five jets were shot down” during the fighting.

“You had India, Pakistan, that was going… in fact, planes were being shot out of the air, five, five, four or five. But I think five jets were shot down actually…that was getting worse and worse, wasn't it? That was looking like it was going to go, these are two serious nuclear countries and they were hitting each other,” he had said at the White House in his remarks made during a dinner that he hosted for the Republican senators.

