Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim with revised jet count; ‘58 times’, says Cong

American President Donald Trump has once again said that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, but updated the number of fighter jets "shot down" to eight, up from his earlier count of seven. After his comment, Congress took a swipe at the BJP, saying this was the 58th time Trump made this claim.

Addressing the America Business Forum Miami in Florida on November 5, Trump reiterated that India and Pakistan "made peace" in May after he threatened to cancel the trade deals with them if they continued their military conflict. According to the Congress, Trump has, for the 58th time, claimed that he helped neighbouring countries announce a ceasefire.

Trump claimed that eight planes "were shot down" during the military conflict between India and Pakistan, without specifying to which country they belonged. Until now, Trump has maintained that seven planes were shot down.

Eight months, eight wars

The US President said that in eight months, he ended eight wars, including Kosovo and Serbia, and Congo and Rwanda, that were going on for a long time.

In Miami, he said, “Pakistan and India. I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them, and then. I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was really badly wounded. Eight planes were shot down, essentially".

“I said, 'This is war. I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace. The two nations said, 'No way. This has nothing to do...’ I replied, ‘It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other'," Trump claimed.

“A day later, I get a call saying, 'We made peace'. They stopped. I said, 'Thank you. Let's do trade'. Isn't that great? Tariffs did that. Without tariffs, that would have never happened," Trump added.



'America is making peace'

In his remarks in Miami, Trump went on to add that he helped solve the conflict between Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Cambodia and Thailand.

“All of them were in war. Some of the wars were 32 years old. One was 38 years old. I got some of these settled in an hour. No help from the United Nations at all," Trump said, adding that around the world, America is making peace through strength “because they know they're not going to mess around with us. Nobody's going to mess around with us".

Trump also spoke about the deals he made with China last week, as well as with Japan and Malaysia. “All great economic deals, great for everybody," he said.

Congress slams BJP

Following his remarks on November 6, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video, saying, “This makes it 58 times,” referring to the number of times Trump has made this claim.

"What unites Washington DC, Riyadh, Doha, London, The Hague, Sharm-al-Sheikh, Tokyo, the US President's Air Force One plane, and now Miami? These are all places where President Trump has declared that he used trade and tariffs to stop Operation Sindoor. This makes it 58 times since the evening of May 10th, when the very first announcement of the end to Operation Sindoor was made from Washington DC," he posted on X.

What unites Washington DC, Riyadh, Doha, London, The Hague, Sharm-al-Sheikh, Tokyo, the US President's Air Force One plane, and now Miami?



These are all places where President Trump has declared that he used trade and tariffs to stop Operation Sindoor. This makes it 58 times… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 6, 2025

This is not the first time the Congress has criticised Trump’s remarks. Since Trump first made this claim in May, the party has repeatedly accused the Modi government of failing to respond firmly, allowing Trump to project Washington’s role in the ceasefire announcement. Last week too, Ramesh highlighted yet another instance of Trump asserting America’s intervention, remarking that it was no surprise Modi no longer seemed eager to embrace his “good friend” from Washington.

India's denial

Since May 10, when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire" after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, Trump has repeated his claim several times that he “helped settle” the tensions between the two countries.

However, India has consistently denied Washington's intervention. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.



(With agency inputs)