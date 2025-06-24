US judge halts another Trump effort to block foreign students from Harvard

A US federal judge on Monday (June 23) blocked another effort by the Donald Trump administration to keep international students from attending Harvard University, granting a second preliminary injunction in the case.

The order from US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston on Monday (June 23) preserves the ability of foreign students to travel to the US for study at Harvard while the case is decided.

Earlier action

Earlier this month, a federal judge temporarily blocked a proclamation by Trump that banned incoming foreign students from entering the US to attend Harvard University.

The Trump administration has been seeking to cut off the nation's oldest and wealthiest college from a quarter of its student body, which accounts for much of Harvard's research and scholarship.

Harvard had filed a legal challenge asking for the federal judge to block Trump's order, calling it illegal retaliation for Harvard's rejection of White House demands. In an amended lawsuit, Harvard said the president was attempting an end-run around a previous court order.

With agency inputs