Trump says Gaza ceasefire intact despite Israeli strikes killing 30

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (October 29) said that nothing would jeopardise the ceasefire in Gaza brokered by him, even after Israel launched strikes in the coastal enclave on Tuesday, killing 30 people. The Israeli strikes came after an Israeli soldier was allegedly killed during an attack by Hamas.

Trump defends Israeli strikes

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump defended the Israeli strike, stating that the Israelis should hit back as Hamas killed one of their soldiers.

"They killed an Israeli soldier. So, the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit," said Trump.

Asked whether the latest Israeli strike on Gaza would undermine the ceasefire, the US President asserted that nothing could disrupt the ceasefire.

Trump’s ‘termination’ threat to Hamas

Seeking to downplay Hamas’ role in ensuring peace in the Middle East, Trump described the militant group as a “very small part” and warned that their lives would be “terminated” if they don’t abide by the ceasefire terms.

“Nothing is going to jeopardise that. You have to understand, Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave,” said Trump.

“They're on the rough side, but they said they would be good, and if they're good, they're going to be happy. And if they're not good, they're going to be terminated. Their lives will be terminated. And they understand that. And we have many countries that are willing to do that," he added, reported ANI.

Israel’s strike on Gaza

The US President’s comments came hours after Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out air strikes in Gaza following an order by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed his military to "immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza strip."

"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli PMO stated in a release.

According to a report by CNN, Israel informed the US in advance about the strikes in Gaza. The report quotes a military official saying Hamas militants attacked Israeli forces east of the yellow line, demarcating the Israeli-occupied part of Gaza from the rest of the enclave. The Israeli troops allegedly came under attack from rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and sniper fire.