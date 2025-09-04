Trump backtracks, calls ties with China, Russia, North Korea ‘very good’

US President Donald Trump, a day after accusing Russia, China and North Korea of “conspiring” against the US, made a U-turn on Wednesday (September 3), saying that he has a “very good” relationship with all three countries. Trump’s volte-face came after his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, shrugged off his conspiracy charge, saying that the US President is not someone “without a sense of humour.”

Trump’s conspiracy jibe at Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came after the three leaders were seen sharing light-hearted moments during China’s victory parade in Beijing.

‘Beautiful ceremony’

However, later speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump softened his stance and lauded China’s parade as a “beautiful ceremony”. He even claimed that China’s military parade was aimed at drawing his attention adding that he did take notice of it.

"When they did what they did, I thought it was a beautiful ceremony; it was very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it: they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching," Trump said, reported the Hindustan Times.

‘Xi should have mentioned US’

The US President also said that his relationship was “very good” with Xi, Putin and Kim, adding that in the next week or two, people would find out how good it was. "My relationship with all of them is very good, and we are going to find out how good it is over the next week or two,” said Trump.

Reacting to Xi’s speech at the Victory Parade, Trump said that, given the support China received from the US in achieving freedom, the US should have been mentioned by the Chinese President.

The US President said that his country’s contribution to China’s freedom struggle was not acknowledged, adding, “I heard President Xi last night, and I think the US should have been mentioned since we helped China very much.”

Trump’s conspiracy charge

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!" he stated in an earlier post on Truth Social.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," added Trump.