Trump assassination bid: FBI releases photo of shooter Crooks, ‘was a loner, bullied’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that is leading the probe in the assassination bid on former president Donald Trump, has released a photo of the slain shooter, who was earlier identified as a 20-year-old youth.

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylania,” the agency said in a statement on Sunday (July 14).

Appeared in BlackRock advertisement

After his identity was made public, it has come to light that Crooks, had made a brief appearance in an advertisement for asset management firm, BlackRock Inc.

Crooks, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania in 2022, is seen along with other students in the school campus in the advert.

BlackRock in a statement said that it has removed the ad, which has gone viral on social media since the shooting, from public domain even though it will be available for authorities.

“The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent. We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed,” the firm said in the statement.

Crooks who used AR-15, an assault rifle to shot at the former American president at his campaign rally in Butler on Saturday (July 13), was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.

Investigating agencies said he was a registered Republican and would have cast his vote for the first time in the November 5 presidential polls.

‘Loner, was bullied at school’

Schoolmates who studied with Crooks at Bethel Park High School described him as a loner and a “quiet” student.

He is also said to have received $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative.

Classmates said he was “socially reserved” and seldom got involved in any political discussion. They, however, said that he was bullied at school.

The 20-year-old was working a nursing home after graduating from school.

Crooks acted alone: FBI

FBI earlier said that Crooks appears to have acted alone.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears that he was a lone actor, but we still have more investigation to go,” said Robert Wells, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch.

The FBI, he said, is investigating this as an assassination attempt,” and also as a “potential domestic terrorism act.” The counterterrorism division and criminal divisions are working jointly together to determine the motive, he added.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the assassination attempt of Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

‘Trump safe’

Trump was hit with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. He is now safe and has reached Milwaukee to attend the Republican National Convention, which would formally nominate him as the party’s presidential nominee against incumbent Joe Biden.

“The shooter may be deceased, but the investigation is very much ongoing. And, because of that, we are limited in what we say at this point,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

“What we witnessed yesterday was nothing short of an attack on democracy and our democratic process,” he told reporters at a news conference in Washington DC.

According to an FBI official, the investigation into the gunman at Donald Trump’s rally Saturday has not yet turned up any mental health issues, threatening posts or other motives, but cautioned it was still early.

The shooter, as per FBI, used an AR-style rifle chambered in 5.56mm, a common calibre for such weapons.

The New York Times said authorities were scouring the gunman’s social media and other property as they sought to determine a motive for the attack.