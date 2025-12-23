Trump offers $3,000 and free flights for Illegal immigrants to self-deport

The Trump administration has come up with a special Christmas incentive for illegal immigrants, offering them $3,000 along witha paid flight back home if they voluntarily agree to leave the US.’

CBP Home app for illegal immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security, in a statement on Tuesday (December 22) said that illegal immigrants in the US can avail the offer by registering on the CBP Home app, which also exempts them from fines and penalties for failing to leave the country.

“The Department of Homeland Security is continuing to deliver this holiday season on its promise to help illegal aliens in the United States return home,” stated the Department of Homeland Security.

Exempted from penalty

“Illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to a free flight home. Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country,” it added.

The Department stated that illegal immigrants would only have to download the CBP Home app, fill in their information, and it will do the rest including arranging and paying for their flight back home.

“Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best gift that an illegal alien can give themselves and their families this holiday season. It’s a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest, including arranging and paying for your travel back home,” it added.

‘Self-deport or face arrest’

Elaborating further, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that this year, the incentive for self-deportation has been tripled. She warned that illegal immigrants who do not avail the offer will be tracked down, arrested, deported and never allowed to return to the US.

“Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”