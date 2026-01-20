France mocks Greenland move, snubs Board of Peace; Trump warns of 200 pc tariff

US President Donald Trump has turned his ire on France, threatening to impose 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne after Paris rejected his invitation to join his proposed "Board of Peace".

Initially conceived to oversee the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza, the Board of Peace’s charter now extends beyond the Palestinian territory. France, however, dismissed the idea of joining the board, saying it “does not intend to answer favourably.”

Trump escalated tensions by posting on Truth Social a private message from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which Macron expressed agreement on Iran and Syria but questioned Trump’s focus on Greenland: “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland?”

France mocks Greenland fixation

Trump's all-out attack on France came after Paris derided Washington by mocking US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's justification of why Trump is fixated on Greenland, which is part of Denmark. The French Foreign Ministry mocked Washington’s Arctic rationale with sarcastic analogies: “If there were a fire someday, firefighters would intervene – so better burn the house now.”

Other analogies included eating lifeguards to prevent shark attacks and ramming cars to avoid crashes.

"I'll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he'll join. But he doesn't have to join," Trump said, referring to Macron.

Invitation for dinner

Meanwhile, the French president offered to meet Trump and other G7 leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, noting he could also invite Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians and Russians. He also offered to take Trump out to dinner on Thursday.

The development came after news agency AFP reported that France "does not intend to answer favourably" to Trump's 'Board of Peace' invitation.

US rationale

France had responded to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defence of Trump's Greenland push, arguing the president was focused on future threats from Russia in the Arctic. According to Bessent, the fight for the Artic is real because if Greenland was attacked, America would get dragged in and was preempting such a move.