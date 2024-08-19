Toronto: Video shows Khalistanis yelling ‘Go back to India’, tearing Indian flag

A viral video, apparently shot at an India Day Parade at Toronto City Hall in Canada on Sunday (August 18), appears to show alleged Khalistanis holding a counter-rally, shouting slogans, and one of them tearing apart an Indian flag with a knife.

The parade was held on the first Sunday after August 15, India’s Independence Day, by Panorama India, an umbrella group for Indo-Canadian cultural organisations. The authorities in Toronto ensured there were heightened security measures because of a planned counter-rally by pro-Khalistan groups.

‘Go back to India’

A video shared by the X account Mocha Bezirgan and shared in a report by Hindustan Times shows the Khalistanis yelling slogans like, “Go back to India”, and one of them ripping apart an Indian flag with a knife.