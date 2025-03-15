Top ISIS terrorist, dubbed ‘one of the most dangerous’, killed in Iraq

An American airstrike, in collaboration with the Iraqi intelligence, has claimed the life of a top leader of the Islamic State or ISIS in Iraq who was described by the Iraqi prime minister as “one of the most dangerous” in the world.

The US military said Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, also known as Abu Khadijah, was taken out in a precision airstrike in Al Albar province on March 13.

He was said to be the chief of the global operation of the ISIS and ranked number two in the group globally. A second ISIS operative was also killed in the attack.

Key ISIS leader

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Abu Khadijah’s identity was confirmed through a DNA match using samples collected from an earlier raid in which he had narrowly escaped capture.

According to CENTCOM, both men were wearing unexploded suicide vests and were armed with multiple weapons when they died.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of the US Central Command, described Abu Khadijah as one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organisation.

Iraqi PM hails killing

“We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and the US, allied and partner personnel in the region and beyond," he added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called Abu Khadijah "one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world".

He said on social media that the operation was carried out with support from the US-led coalition.

Remnants of ISIS

The US had sanctioned Abu Khadijah in 2023, identifying him as the so-called governor of ISIS-controlled territories in Iraq and Syria.

Despite the ISIS's territorial defeat in Iraq in 2017, remnants of the group have remained active, launching sporadic attacks against Iraqi security forces.

‘Miserable life ended’

US President Donald Trump gloated that the ISIS leader “was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid war fighters. His miserable life was terminated … in coordination with the Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government".

Some 2,500 American troops remain in Iraq to support counterterrorism efforts and to train Iraqi forces.