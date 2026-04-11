LIVE! Iran delegation arrives in Pakistan for US 'ceasefire' talks
US vice-president JD Vance has flown to Islamabad to lead the American side of the discussions
Here is the top, trending news of Saturday, April 11, 2026, including the Iran war, Indian politics, states’ politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Scroll below for Live updates.
Live Updates
- 11 April 2026 9:09 AM IST
Don't compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked people not to compare actor-politician Vijay with AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and indicated that the late CM was far superior as he lived and served people in his lifetime and bequeathed his property to the deaf and dumb home.
Also, he took potshots at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying one required "dignity and discipline" in criticising others and claimed that he belonged to the "political school" of MGR and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa."Don't compare him with MGR (as M G Ramachandran was fondly addressed), who is a God (to us). MGR spent the money he earned from acting in films for the people and always strived for the people's well-being in his lifetime. After his demise, he donated his property to the deaf and dumb home. That excellent man is our leader," Palaniswami said, and the crowd responded with a thunderous applause
- 11 April 2026 9:01 AM IST
West Bengal polls: Modi to address three rallies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, as the BJP steps up its campaign ahead of the assembly elections.
Modi will hold the rallies at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman, Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district and Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur.
These programmes are aimed at consolidating the BJP's support in central and north Bengal, where the party is seeking to make deeper inroads and sharpen its challenge to the ruling TMC.
This will be Modi's third visit to the state since the Election Commission announced the poll schedule in mid-March, underscoring the importance the BJP leadership attaches to West Bengal, one of the party's key electoral battlegrounds.
On Thursday, Modi had addressed three rallies at Haldia, Asansol and Suri, where he sharpened the BJP's campaign pitch by foregrounding issues such as "industrial decay" and the "infiltration menace" in the state.
At those meetings, the Prime Minister also offered what he described as a "six-point guarantee" to the people of Bengal, presenting it as an alternative to the "sins" of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.
Modi had launched his campaign on April 5 from Cooch Behar in north Bengal, where he made the gherao of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise the centrepiece of his attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing the ruling party of fostering "lawlessness" in the state.
The BJP has been seeking to turn the election discourse towards issues such as infiltration, corruption, women’s safety and governance, while also targeting the TMC over unemployment and the state's "industrial decline".
- 11 April 2026 7:03 AM IST
Don't play, Vance warns Iran ahead of talks
US Vice-President J D Vance on Friday warned Iran not to “play” the US as he headed overseas for negotiations aimed at ending the war.
President Donald Trump has tasked the member of his inner circle who has seemed to be the most reluctant defender of the six-week-old conflict with Iran to now find a resolution and stave off the US president's astonishing threat to wipe out its “whole civilisation”.
Vance, who has long been scepticalns are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand,” Vance told reporters before boarding Air Force Two to make his way to the talks in Pakistan.
But he added, “If they're gonna try and play us, then they're gonna find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.” Vance's trip comes as a tenuous, temporary ceasefire appears to be on the precipice of collapsing.
The chasm between Iran's public demands and those from the US and its partner Israel seems irreconcilable. And in the US, where Vance might ask voters in two years' time to make him the next president, there is growing political and economic pressure to wrap it up.
As Vance made his way to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said in a social media post that a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel is targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, and the release of blocked Iranian assets “must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.” He did not elaborate further.
- 11 April 2026 7:02 AM IST
What Trump told JD Vance before the latter's departure for Pakistan
President Donald Trump has expressed confidence ahead of talks between the United States and Iran on a resolution to the conflict, expected to start Saturday in Islamabad, with Vice-President JD Vance leading the US delegation.
“I wished him luck. He's got a big thing,” Trump said in his parting message to Vance before he began his journey to lead the president's delegation for the critical talks.
“We'll find out what's going on. They're militarily defeated.” Trump, who spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One to head to a Friday evening fundraiser in Charlottesville, Virginia, also reiterated his confidence that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be opened up.
“And now we're going to open up the Gulf with or without them,” Trump said, referring to the Iranians, who have effectively shuttered the critical waterway.
“But that'll be open,” he said.
- 11 April 2026 6:47 AM IST
Iran delegation arrives in Islamabad ahead of US peace talks
The Iranian delegation has arrived in Islamabad ahead of scheduled peace talks with the United States later on Saturday, as Pakistan steps into the spotlight as a key diplomatic intermediary in one of the world's most closely watched geopolitical standoffs.
Pakistan has spent the last several weeks quietly shuttling between Tehran and Washington, leveraging its historic ties with Iran to lay the groundwork for the talks. The effort has won rare public praise from US President Donald Trump, who noted that the head of Pakistan's armed forces, General Asim Munir, knows Iran "better than most."
The talks follow what Trump described as a significant diplomatic signal from Tehran. The U.S. president said Washington had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he called "a workable basis on which to negotiate" — language that has raised cautious optimism on both sides.
US vice-president JD Vance has flown to Islamabad to lead the American side of the discussions. Before his departure, Trump offered a characteristically brief send-off. "I wished him luck," the president told reporters while boarding a plane bound for Charlottesville, Virginia.
Trump tempered expectations around a swift resolution, saying he was uncertain whether the talks would conclude in a single round or stretch across several weeks. When pressed on whether the administration had a contingency plan should the discussions fail, the president was dismissive. "You don't need a back-up plan," he said.