Ahead of inauguration, thousands protest in Washington DC against Trump

Thousands have gathered in Washington to protest Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

Trump, 78, succeeds Joe Biden, 82, on Tuesday as the new occupant of the White House. A coalition of nonprofit bodies, including Sakhi for South Asian Survivors, under the banner of People’s March, held the demonstration here to protest against the policies of Trump.

The People's March - previously known as the Women's March - has taken place every year since 2017.

Slogans raised

Displaying anti-Trump posters and banner, the protestors raised slogans against the next President and also against some of his close supporters including Tesla owner Elon Musk.

The same group had also held a similar protest on January 2017, when Trump was inaugurated for the first time.

Three protests

There were a series of three protests which started from three different parks and culminated near the Lincoln Memorial.

“Mass protest is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate to our communities that we are not obeying in advance or bowing to fascism, and invites them to do the same,” People’s March said.

The rallies coincide with Trump's arrival to the nation's capital for a series of weekend events in the lead-up to his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Amongst the coalition members are Abortion Action Now, Time to Act, SisterSong, Women’s March, Popular Democracy In Action, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, The Feminist Front, NOW, Planned Parenthood, National Women’s Law Centre Action Fund, Sierra Club, and the Frontline.

Similar marches held

Women’s March is anchoring the logistics of the mobilisation. Similar marches, though at a smaller scale, were also held in various other cities including New York, Seattle and Chicago.

“We really wanted to come to support women, equality, immigration, everything that really feels like we don't have much of a say in right now," Brittany Martinez, one of the protesters, told USA TODAY.

Law enforcement officials said protests and major events are being planned throughout the weekend ahead of the inauguration on Monday. The protestors condemned Trump’s policies and values. Many of them chanted “F**k Trump!", "Trans Lives Matter!", “Stand up, fight back!”, “Trust Black women!” and “We cannot be silent.”

(With agency inputs)