Construction crane falls on passenger train in northeastern Thailand; 22 dead

In a horrific accident, which has claimed the lives of 22 people, a construction crane fell on a passenger train causing it to derail and catch fire, in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday (January 14). According to officials, more than 30 people are injured.

The crane, which was being used to construct an elevated high-speed railway, fell onto the moving train, which was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, according to Nakhon Ratchasima's Public Relations Department.

It said in a Facebook post that four bodies were recovered, and more people had died and at least 30 other people were injured. It was unclear how many passengers were on the train.

The department said the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.

(With inputs from agencies)