Thai SC orders former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to serve 1 year in prison

Bangkok, Sep 9 (AP) Thailand's Supreme Court said former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison term for previous convictions.

The court was investigating whether officials had mishandled his return to Thailand in 2023 to begin serving the sentences.

Following his return to Thailand after more than a decade of living in self-exile, Thaksin was sent to a suite at Bangkok's Police General Hospital, reportedly for medical reasons, after spending less than a day in prison.

His eight-year sentence for three cases involving graft and abuse of power was commuted to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and he was released on parole after six months in the hospital.

The circumstances raised questions about whether he received special treatment, and many were suspicious whether he was genuinely ill. AP

