Taylor Swift endorses Harris on Instagram, signs off as ‘childless cat lady’

The Kamala Harris campaign got a shot in the arm with a public endorsement by popular singer Taylor Swift after the first presidential debate between Harris and Trump at Philadelphia on Tuesday night (September 10).

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” posted Taylor Swift on her Instagram account in what can be a game-changer in the presidential contest.

Swift signed off as “childless cat lady” in an apparent jibe at the “cruel nickname” that Senator JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, gave to women who do not have children.

Huge endorsement

There was speculation that Taylor Swift might back Trump, but her Instagram post has made an emphatic statement on her support for Harris and Walz. Her post garnered almost 5 million likes in a few hours.

This endorsement from a global celebrity with 283 million followers on Instagram is huge, and could even be the difference between victory and defeat.

Calls Kamala Harris a ‘gifted leader’

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” wrote Swift.

“I’ve done my research and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make,” she continued.

Impressed by Walz as Kamala’s running mate

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she said.

Advice to first-time voters

“I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story,” Taylor Swift signed off.



