Taiwan presidential poll: Ruling party's Lai Ching-te wins

Taipei, Jan 13 (AP) Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te has emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election and his opponents have conceded.

The result in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary election will chart the trajectory of relations with China over the next four years. At stake is the peace and stability of the 110-mile-wide strip of water between the Chinese mainland and the self-governed island, which is claimed by China as its own.

Apart from tensions with China, the election largely hinged on domestic issues, such as a slowed economy, housing affordability, a yawning gap between rich and poor, and unemployment. (AP)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)