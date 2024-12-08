Syrian rebels seize city Homs, getting closer to capital Damascus

Syrian rebels, advancing toward Damascus, the national capital, by capturing several towns, seized control of the strategic city of Homs on Saturday (December).

As the government forces withdrew, the capture of Homs, Syria's third-largest city, presents a significant setback for President Bashar al-Assad. The rebels have vowed to dethrone him.

The whereabouts of Bashar Assad, who has ruled the nation for nearly two-and-a-half decades is unknown, said an AP report.

Last week, the rebels launched a surprise attack and seized Aleppo. They then advanced rapidly to capture several other areas including regions where Assad has a significant hold.

Homs' fall

Homs is located on critical crossroads linking Damascus to the Mediterranean coast. Its capture by the opposition rebels isolates Damascus from the coastal regions, where Assad’s Alawite community and key military bases used by Russia, a major ally of the government, are located.

As the Syrian army withdrew from the city, thousands of Homs residents flooded the streets. They were seen celebrating the moment with chants of "Assad is gone, Homs is free" and "Long live Syria, down with Bashar al-Assad".

Rebels fired celebratory shots into the air, while jubilant youths tore down posters of the Syrian president, news agency Reuters reported.