At least 10 dead in New Year explosion at Crans-Montana bar, Switzerland

At least 10 people have died, and several others were injured after a massive blast ripped through a bar in Crans Montana, Switzerland on the early hours of Thursday (January 1). The blast took place at a bar called Le Constellation in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana during New Year’s celebrations, reported UK-based Sky News quoting Swiss police.

However, later in the day, Sky News and BBC reports stated that that "several dozens" have died in the blast quoting Swiss police.



Over 100 inside during blast

“The fire started around 1:30 am this morning in a bar called Le Constellation," police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion said. "More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead.” A reception centre and helpline have been set up for impacted families, Lathion said.

“We're just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists," Lathion said. The community is in the heart of the Swiss Alps, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Matterhorn.

Most of casualties are tourists

The reports further stated that most of the casualties are believed to be tourists who came to Crans-Montana for the holiday season. Over 100 people were in the bar at the time of the blast, police said.

Following the blast, police and fire services personnel, along with several helicopters, have been deployed at the spot, and the authorities have set up a hotline for the relatives of those affected.

Firecrackers likely the reason

According to the Swiss news outlet Blick, the reason behind the fire may have been fireworks during a concert, although police stated that the cause was yet to be determined.

The report further stated that, according to local radio station RhoneFM, the tragedy may have been caused by the mishandling of pyrotechnics, with several people reportedly confirming this information to the broadcaster.

RhoneFM said preliminary estimates point to several dozen fatalities, while an anonymous source cited by the outlet suggested the death toll could be around 40.

Blast at basement

Swiss broadcaster RTS reported that the blast occurred in the basement of the establishment.

Authorities said the venue has a maximum capacity of 400 people. Investigations into the exact cause of the explosion are continuing, and officials have not yet confirmed the figures reported by local media.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under review as emergency services continue their work at the scene.

(With agency inputs)