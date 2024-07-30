Home at last? Sunita Williams likely to return to Earth in August
Williams and astronaut-colleague Butch Willmore have been stranded in space due to a malfunctioning spacecraft; Boeing says opportunities for astronauts' return are available through August
Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore, who have been stranded in space due to a malfunctioning spacecraft, are now inching a step closer to return home to Earth sometime in August, it seems.
This news comes after Starliner successfully completed a critical docked hot fire test of its spacecraft's Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters to ensure they are functioning properly.
Functioning thrusters
These thrusters will be used to undock from the station and enter a trajectory for landing. The test, which also monitored the spacecraft's helium system is important since many as five of the RCS thrusters malfunctioned when Starliner was about to dock with the station. Helium leaks were also identified on the spacecraft in space which was an additional concern. After nearly two months of its launch, NASA and Boeing teams are now claiming that the leaks have stabilised.
The Starliner team successfully completed the spacecraft's test for the second time. The team also monitored its helium system and provided additional data points for the Crew Flight Test’s return to Earth.
Starliner flight director Chloe Moehring said in a press release, "The integrated teams between Starliner and ISS worked extremely well together this week to finalise and safely execute the docked hotfire sequence.” Mehring will lead the Starliner flight control team in the upcoming undocking from the International Space Station (ISS).
Landing date to be finalised
Now, a Flight Test Readiness Review is tentatively planned for late next week, and the data gathered on Saturday (July 27) will be reviewed and included in the return flight rationale. Although many dates are suitable for the Starliner spacecraft's safe return from NASA's ISS, the landing date is yet to be finalised.
“While a landing date has not yet been set, opportunities are available throughout August," said Boeing Starliner in its updates on the mission.
Williams and Wilmore had arrived at the station on June 7 for a week-long-mission but the faulty spacecraft has delayed their return.
Next week, Boeing said the two astronauts will participate in two undock-to-landing simulations before the Flight Test Readiness Review is done to determine Starliner's health.
Last month, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) chief Dr S Somanath commenting on Sunita Williams being stuck in space said it should not be seen as a hugely worrying factor since the ISS is a safe place with long endurance.