Home at last? Sunita Williams likely to return to Earth in August

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore, who have been stranded in space due to a malfunctioning spacecraft, are now inching a step closer to return home to Earth sometime in August, it seems.

This news comes after Starliner successfully completed a critical docked hot fire test of its spacecraft's Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters to ensure they are functioning properly.

Functioning thrusters

These thrusters will be used to undock from the station and enter a trajectory for landing. The test, which also monitored the spacecraft's helium system is important since many as five of the RCS thrusters malfunctioned when Starliner was about to dock with the station. Helium leaks were also identified on the spacecraft in space which was an additional concern. After nearly two months of its launch, NASA and Boeing teams are now claiming that the leaks have stabilised.

The Starliner team successfully completed the spacecraft's test for the second time. The team also monitored its helium system and provided additional data points for the Crew Flight Test’s return to Earth.

Starliner flight director Chloe Moehring said in a press release, "The integrated teams between Starliner and ISS worked extremely well together this week to finalise and safely execute the docked hotfire sequence.” Mehring will lead the Starliner flight control team in the upcoming undocking from the International Space Station (ISS).