9 dead in earthquake in Tibet near Nepal border; tremors felt in Indian states

Nine people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border today, according to news agency AFP.

Quoting Chinese media, the agency said that the earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar, Assam and West Bengal.

The earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude on Richter scale, which jolted Kathmandu, was recorded by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre at 6.50 am early morning on Tuesday.

Epicentre

The epicentre of the earthquake was Dinggye, China, according to the centre.

The earthquake was felt in neighbouring Kavrepalanchwok and Dhading districts as well. People came out of their houses out of panic in Kathmandu.

Two earthquakes

Nepal located in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data reveals that two more earthquakes hit the region shortly after the first one. The second earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 7:02 am at a depth of 10 km and the third earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at 7:07 am at a depth of 30 km.

The tremors were particularly felt in Bihar where people were seen outside their houses and apartments. There have been no reports of any damage to property because of the earthquake.

