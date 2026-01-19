Spain train crash: Death toll rises to 39; cause still not known

The death toll in the deadly high-speed train crash in Spain increased to 39, from 21. Spanish police revealed that there was a steep rise in the number of injured people as well, a jump from 72 to 152 individuals. The rescue operation is currently continuing at the crash site near Adamuz in the Andalusia region.

The collision took place when a high-speed train derailed, crossed onto the opposite track and slammed into an oncoming train. Emergency services worked through the night amid difficult conditions to search for survivors and recover bodies.

Derailment and impact

According to earlier details released by Spanish authorities, the tail end of a high-speed train travelling between Malaga and Madrid derailed at around 7.45 pm local time near Cordoba. The derailed carriages struck a second train travelling from Madrid to Huelva, knocking multiple wagons off the tracks and down a slope.

Spain’s Transport Minister Oscar Puente had initially confirmed 21 deaths, warning that the toll could rise as rescue operations progressed. Monday’s update from police confirmed that at least 39 people had died.

Cause of crash still not known

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Puente earlier described the incident as “strange”, noting that it occurred on a flat stretch of track that had been renovated recently.

Rescue efforts were still underway on Monday morning. Spain’s civil guard, civil defence units and military emergency teams were deployed at the site, while firefighters worked to stabilise damaged carriages.

The Spanish Red Cross set up a help centre in Adamuz to assist emergency responders and relatives seeking information. Injured passengers were taken to multiple hospitals across the region.

PM prioritises rescue operation

Rail operator ADIF has suspended train services between Madrid and several cities in Andalusia. About 200 trains between Madrid and the Southern Andalucia region have been cancelled.

Authorities have said a full investigation into the cause of the collision is expected to take weeks.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has put the rescue operation of the fatal accident as the priority, clearing everything else from his agenda.

